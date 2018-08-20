Toronto-area man faces sex assault charges in Tecumseh: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former Windsor man with sex assault offences in Tecumseh dating back 10 years.
Accused is due back in a Windsor court next month
Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Markham man — formerly of Windsor — with sex assault charges.
Police say the alleged offences happened in Tecumseh in 2008.
The 68-year-old accused is set to appear in a Windsor courtroom again September 6.
He faces the following charges:
- Sexual assault
- Sexual exploitation