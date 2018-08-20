Skip to Main Content
Toronto-area man faces sex assault charges in Tecumseh: OPP

Toronto-area man faces sex assault charges in Tecumseh: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former Windsor man with sex assault offences in Tecumseh dating back 10 years.

Accused is due back in a Windsor court next month

CBC News ·
OPP have charged a 68-year-old Markham man — formerly of Windsor — with two sex assault-related charges dating back to an alleged incident in 2008 in Tecumseh. (Andrew Lupton/CBC)

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police have charged a Markham man — formerly of Windsor — with sex assault charges.

Police say the alleged offences happened in Tecumseh in 2008.

The 68-year-old accused is set to appear in a Windsor courtroom again September 6.

He faces the following charges:

  • Sexual assault
  • Sexual exploitation

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us