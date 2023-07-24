2 tornadoes touched down last week in southwestern Ontario, researchers say

Two tornadoes touched down during powerful storms that hit southwestern Ontario last week, according to researchers at Western University.

Investigations conducted by researchers with the school's Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) concluded that tornadoes touched down near South Buxton in Chatham-Kent and Petrolia in Lambton County on Thursday, the researchers said in a blog post on Monday.

The NTP investigation into the EF1-rated tornado that hit South Buxton revealed that it reached maximum wind speeds of 175 km/h and had a track length of 10.5 kilometres, stretching from between North and South Buxton to Dealtown on the shores of Lake Erie.

Crop damage near Petrolia, Ont. caused by an EF0 tornado on July 20. A Northern Tornadoes Project investigation found that maximum wind speeds of the tornado reached 115 km/h. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

Damage to roofs on homes, trees and crops was also visible. One of the homes in the tornado's path had significant structural damage, according to Aaron Jaffe, an engineering researcher with NTP.

"We spoke to the homeowners and, all things considered, they were in good spirits," he said. "They were just happy that their family wasn't hurt in the event so that's what matters most.

"Houses can be replaced; people can't."

Aaron Jaffe, engineering researcher with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project, says a house near South Buxton, Ont. suffered significant structural damage and that the homeowners can no longer live there. (Michelle Both/CBC)

The EF0-rated tornado that hit near Petrolia reached maximum wind speeds of 115 km/h and had a track length of 2.91 kilometres, according to the NTP. A barn roof was damaged with crops, trees and a pole holding a power line.

Jaffe says the pole holding the power line was repaired before the NTP arrived to begin their investigation.

In addition to the tornadoes, the researchers said four downbursts took place on July 20.

Damage to a machine shop near Wilkesport, Ont. caused by an EF0 downburst on July 20. A Northern Tornadoes Project investigation found that maximum wind speeds of the downburst reached 130 km/h. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

Jaffe says a downburst is when a mass of air hits the ground at one spot and spreads out, causing damage in all directions, whereas a tornado hits the ground and continues to move, causing damage along a narrower path.

"A tornado will have a narrow path of relatively intense damage," he elaborated. "Whereas a downburst will have sometimes weaker damage, sometimes equal damage, over a wider area."

The downbursts were recorded in Alvinston, Wilkesport, Wardsville and Point Edward-Sarnia.

The NTP says no injuries were reported in any of the storms.