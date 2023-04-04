Content
Windsor

Environment Canada says there's a risk of a tornado Wednesday in Sarnia and Windsor

The forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms for the next 2 days

Possibility of tornadoes occurring in Windsor-Essex

8 hours ago
Duration 2:07
The CBC's Colette Kennedy says isolated tornadoes could occur in southern Ontario on Wednesday morning and afternoon. No tornado warnings have been issued by Environment Canada yet, but Kennedy says to take shelter if one is issued.

Windsorites could see a tornado sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, weather officials warned Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Ontario said on social media that severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. This includes a risk of a tornado for Sarnia and Windsor.

Residents can also expect heavy rainfall, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, lightning and hail measuring three centimetres, the weather authority said.

Portions of northeastern Ontario are also likely to see heavy snow and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for the next two days:

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 14 C.
  • Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low of 8 C with temperature rising to 15 C by morning.
  • Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms amounting to 10 to 20 millimetres, with high wind gusts and possible hail. High 21 C except 13 C near Lake Erie. 
  • Wednesday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 7 C.
