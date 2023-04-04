Environment Canada says there's a risk of a tornado Wednesday in Sarnia and Windsor

The CBC's Colette Kennedy says isolated tornadoes could occur in southern Ontario on Wednesday morning and afternoon. No tornado warnings have been issued by Environment Canada yet, but Kennedy says to take shelter if one is issued.

Windsorites could see a tornado sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, weather officials warned Tuesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada Ontario said on social media that severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. This includes a risk of a tornado for Sarnia and Windsor.

Residents can also expect heavy rainfall, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, lightning and hail measuring three centimetres, the weather authority said.

Portions of northeastern Ontario are also likely to see heavy snow and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday.

📢 The storm tomorrow will potentially bring severe thunderstorms to parts of southern and northeastern Ontario!<br><br>⚠️ Hazards for these storms include:<br>▪️Tornado risk 🌪️ for Sarnia and Windsor<br>▪️Strong wind gusts of 90 km/h <br>▪️3 cm hail<br>▪️Lightning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/XFfSO2wQpr">pic.twitter.com/XFfSO2wQpr</a> —@ECCCWeatherON

Here's the forecast for the next two days: