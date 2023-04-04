Environment Canada says there's a risk of a tornado Wednesday in Sarnia and Windsor
The forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms for the next 2 days
Windsorites could see a tornado sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon, weather officials warned Tuesday.
Environment and Climate Change Canada Ontario said on social media that severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday. This includes a risk of a tornado for Sarnia and Windsor.
Residents can also expect heavy rainfall, wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour, lightning and hail measuring three centimetres, the weather authority said.
Portions of northeastern Ontario are also likely to see heavy snow and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday.
📢 The storm tomorrow will potentially bring severe thunderstorms to parts of southern and northeastern Ontario!<br><br>⚠️ Hazards for these storms include:<br>▪️Tornado risk 🌪️ for Sarnia and Windsor<br>▪️Strong wind gusts of 90 km/h <br>▪️3 cm hail<br>▪️Lightning <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/XFfSO2wQpr">pic.twitter.com/XFfSO2wQpr</a>—@ECCCWeatherON
Here's the forecast for the next two days:
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 14 C.
- Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low of 8 C with temperature rising to 15 C by morning.
- Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms amounting to 10 to 20 millimetres, with high wind gusts and possible hail. High 21 C except 13 C near Lake Erie.
- Wednesday night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 7 C.