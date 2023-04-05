Tornado watch, thunderstorm warning lifted for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Windsor and Essex County are no longer under any weather advisories as Wednesday afternoon following heavy rainfall in the region.

A tornado watch as well as thunderstorm warnings declared earlier in the day have been lifted.

A spokesperson for the City of Windsor said that the public works department and 311 have not received any significant reports of flooding or any reports of basement flooding — though there is some water on the roads.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Wednesday morning, meaning conditions are "favourable" for the formation of a tornado, and a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday afternoon. Storm fronts are expected to hit the region from Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

"The way this air mass is, with how unstable the situation is, these storms are popping up almost as we speak," said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada said on Wednesday afternoon. "The heaviest storms are likely to be tapering off after 6 p.m. in Windsor and just after 8 p.m. in areas around London and down through Elgin County."

Coulson said the risk in Windsor is greatest this afternoon and "ping pong ball" size hail as well as strong wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour are possible.

WATCH | CBC Meteorologist Colette Kennedy breaks down the waves of severe storms in southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada advises residents should do the following if a tornado warning is issued for the area:

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."