Tornado warning ended in Windsor-Essex County - Thunderstorm warnings still in effect

Environment Canada has ended a tornado warning for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

An emergency alert issued late Saturday afternoo told people to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

"Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions," Environment Canada said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is still in place for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County.

"Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall," Environment Canada said.



"The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."