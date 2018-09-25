Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor currently without power: EnWin
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.
Tornado Warning for Windsor Essex has been downgraded to Severe Thunderstorm Warning as of 931pm - storm still packing a punch - monsoon like rains.—@ArmsBumanlag
The storm is capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," according to Environment Canada.
Windsor police say they are receiving a lot of calls about flooded roads, specifically at Wyandotte and Drouillard.
Be advised <a href="https://twitter.com/LaSallePoliceON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaSallePoliceON</a> are closing the South bound lane of Front Rd between Boismier and Laurier due to flooding. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a>—@LaSalleDispatch
Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor are currently without power, according to EnWin.
Environment Canada recommends people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
Front road in lasalle flooded, trees down on the highway towards amherstburg!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lasalle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lasalle</a> #amherstburg#flood <a href="https://t.co/yeOWEkqvbX">pic.twitter.com/yeOWEkqvbX</a>—@pippo2585