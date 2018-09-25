Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor currently without power: EnWin

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

The storm is capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," according to Environment Canada.

Windsor police say they are receiving a lot of calls about flooded roads, specifically at Wyandotte and Drouillard.

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor are currently without power, according to EnWin.

Environment Canada recommends people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

