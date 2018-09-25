A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Windsor Essex has been downgraded to Severe Thunderstorm Warning as of 931pm - storm still packing a punch - monsoon like rains. —@ArmsBumanlag

The storm is capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain," according to Environment Canada.

Windsor police say they are receiving a lot of calls about flooded roads, specifically at Wyandotte and Drouillard.

Be advised <a href="https://twitter.com/LaSallePoliceON?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LaSallePoliceON</a> are closing the South bound lane of Front Rd between Boismier and Laurier due to flooding. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> —@LaSalleDispatch

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor are currently without power, according to EnWin.

Environment Canada recommends people to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.