Tornado touched down in Windsor-Essex, Environment Canada confirms

After monitoring the weather all day, Mary Ann Rampersaud of Windsor Essex Storm and Environment Enthusiasts said she was excited when a member of the group spotted the region's first tornado of the year last week.

The Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University and Environment Canada both confirmed there was a tornado of low intensity that hit Staples, a town located between Comber and Leamington on June 19.

The tornado had a wind speed between 90 to 130 kilometres per hour, which is representative of an EF-0 tornado.

Despite the high winds, there was no reported damage.

"We need to be prepared for thunderstorms, for more severe thunderstorms," said Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng.

"There is still a lot of summer left and if the province has reopened, we are going to have more outdoor activities. So, we need to be aware of our surroundings and we need to be aware of the weather around us," he said, adding that he encourages people to report any severe weather on social media with #ONstorm.

"We often are overlooked as a site of possible tornadic activity. A lot of people think in this area that we're immune to those things and I think in the last couple of years, we've really identified that we're not immune to severe weather, but it does indeed happen," Rampersaud said.

She said not a lot of people are watching the weather radar in the region, so her group hopes to help Environment Canada and ensure severe weather events are properly documented.

"People need to be more aware and I think it's going to get worse. I think we're going to continue to have weather events in this area," she said.

The last reported tornado that touched down in Staples happened in September 2018 and involved winds of approximately 170 km/h, which led to damage representative of an EF-1 tornado.