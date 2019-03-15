Skip to Main Content
Tornado damages homes, knocks out power in mid-Michigan

Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands.

About 70 homes were damaged

The Associated Press
Several trailers are damaged from a powerful storm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Camelot Villas mobile home park in Genesee Township, Mich. Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands. (Roberto Acosta/The Flint Journal via AP)

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down at 7:03 p.m. Thursday around the Shiawassee County community of Vernon, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) southwest of Flint. Officials say the same tornado touched down in nearby Durand about 7:05 p.m.

State police say that roughly 70 homes and businesses were damaged, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Severe weather also moved through nearby Genesee County, where a mobile home park was damaged. Park resident Eric Wichert told MLive.com the winds "got really bad, really strong." Weather service officials say an unconfirmed tornado reportedly touched down nearby in the Flushing area at 7:12 p.m.

Lower Michigan also saw severe thunderstorm warnings, watches, flooding, high winds and hail as a late-winter storm system trekked across the Midwest.

