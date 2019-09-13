Tool and die workers back to work by Monday after ratifying agreement

Workers at Canadian Engineering and Tool Co. in Windsor will be back to work by Monday after ending their first strike.

Employees went on strike Labour Day, after negotiations broke down the week before. About 75 employees walked the picket line at the tool and die plant, fighting seven-day work weeks among other things.

Emile Nabbout, president of Unifor Local 195 said the workers are looking forward to getting back to their jobs.

"A strike is never easy. This was our last resort," said Nabbout. "I'm happy [we're] back to business."

Nabbout described the relationship with the employer as "good" and said they will try to minimize the effect of the strike on business. "We'll do what it takes to make sure the product is built and shipped to the customer [as expected]," he said.

The company has been in business since 1922, with workers unionizing in 1940.

The union and employer resumed talks Thursday, with a vote held 9 a.m. Friday. The agreement was ratified with 77 per cent approval.