'Too often we see things turn tragic': Ontario fire marshal offers safety tips

There have been almost 100 people who have died from fire in Ontario this year.

Ross Nichols, Ontario Fire Marshal, says 1 in 3 fire deaths occur in November, December and January.

"It should be a joyous time of year but too often we see things turning tragic," said Nichols.

According to the OFM, the leading cause of fires year-round is careless cooking. The leading cause of fatal fires is careless smoking.

(Ontario Fire Marshal)

Nichols attributes the higher holiday rates to two factors: distraction and alcohol.

"People get preoccupied when they have company over and it's easy to forget that pot on the stove," said Nichols. "And we do find an involvement of alcohol in a significant percentage of fatal fires."

Nichols says people especially need to check their Christmas lights and any of their holiday displays.

"Inspect lights every year before use," said Nichols, adding that people should look specifically for cracked bulbs and sockets and frayed wires. "Make sure you turn off your Christmas lights when you leave the house and when you go to bed at night."

According to Nichols, even something as simple as running an extension cord under a carpet is a "recipe for disaster."

Listen to Ontario Fire Marshal Ross Nichols talk to Windsor Morning's Tony Doucette:

Christmas lights, a roaring fireplace, candles on the table and delicious food cooking on the stove - those are some of the ingredients for a great holiday season. But they can also pose serious fire hazards. Ross Nichols, the fire marshal for the Province of Ontario, joins us with fire safety tips for the holidays. 6:27

"Everyone thinks bad things won't happen to them," said Nichols. "Use common sense and use things the way they're supposed to be used."

The OFM has fire safety and prevention tips for each situation online.