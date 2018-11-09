Christmas decor before Remembrance Day? Too early for some Windsorites

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for a number of homes in Windsor. But is it too soon ahead of Remembrance Day?

The issue has been a longstanding one, with some saying Christmas decorations are fair game after Halloween, while others say it gets in the way of marking the sacrifice of veterans.

But how do people in Windsor feel? CBC News spoke to a number of them to find out.

Leticia Costa, left, and Michelle Renaud say it's "too early" to put up Christmas decorations before Remembrance Day. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Leticia Costa believes it's too early to start seeing Christmas lights right now.

"We have to recognize our veterans who have fought for our freedom and respect their families," said Costa.

Spotted my first set of Christmas lights on Pillette Road in Windsor of the 2018 season. <br><br>🤶🎅⛄️🎄 <a href="https://t.co/Cfj1b3it5v">pic.twitter.com/Cfj1b3it5v</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Michelle Renaud echoes that sentiment, but for a different reason. She said it's too early to for Christmas music and bright lights because we "just got over Halloween."

"Give us a break for a little bit," said Renaud.

But for Lorri Tessier, left, Abukar Mohammed, centre, and Laurie Harris, there's nothing wrong with seeing homes decorated in Christmas lights already. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

But three other Windsorites have a different perspective.

Laurie Harris said it's not too early for Christmas decorations because it gets everyone "in a really great mood."

"I love Christmas. I think it's wonderful," said Harris.

Abukar Mohammed agrees. He said Christmas decorations are more than welcome as long as snow has started falling.

But Lorri Tessier has a more balanced opinion, however. She said she loves the colour and spirit of Christmas decorations, but everyone is ultimately free to do what they like.

"To each his own ... I just think whatever you feel like, whatever makes you happy, just do it," said Tessier.