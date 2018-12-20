Windsor cancer centre celebrates volunteer's 99th birthday

One of the longest-serving volunteers at Windsor Regional Hospital's cancer centre celebrated his 99th birthday among colleagues and thankful families Thursday.

Tony Peters started giving his time to the centre when he was 87.

And for 12 years — five days a week — he's been greeting patients, helping them find their way and making sure they're comfortable.

"I've enjoyed every minute of it," said Peters at his celebration. The room crowded with people who shared a birthday cake, conversations and hugs.

One of the people honouring Peters was Robert Voth.

Peters has spent 12 years volunteering at the Windsor Regional Hospital. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

His daughter received treatment at the centre and Peters took good care of her, according to Voth.

"The fact that he found something that is so important to everyone, and is so good for him also, I think we all dream of finding something like that as we start to slow down," he said.

‘If my daughter didn’t have people like Tony here at the Centre - a dark time would have been darker. He’s a light.’ <br><br>Staff, families are celebrating 99th birthday of Tony Peters - volunteer at the Cancer Foundation. More at 6pm <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/RSouf28Men">pic.twitter.com/RSouf28Men</a> —@ArmsBumanlag

But Peters has no intentions of slowing down.

"I'm going to continue doing it until I'm over 100."