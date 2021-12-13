Longtime Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette announces retirement

When your alarm goes off, and you're tuned into CBC Windsor, the warm voice of Tony Doucette greets you every weekday morning, and has for many years.

But it will soon be time for Doucette to sign off the airwaves and start sleeping in. He's announcing his retirement after 46 years in broadcasting.

The native of Oromocto, New Brunswick began his career in Halifax in 1976, joining CBC in 1984.

He came to Windsor in 1989, joining the team as the voice of morning radio sports, and moved into television sports in 1994.

The self-proclaimed "radio junkie" returned to his favourite platform in January 2006 as the host of CBC's Early Shift, and has remained as the morning show host of Windsor Morning since then.

"Forty-six years in broadcasting can only seem to pass in a heartbeat if you enjoy what you're doing. I've been blessed with a really enriching career," he said.

"Broadcast journalism allows you to have a deep appreciation for the culture of a community, and I can assure you, there is much about Windsor that I truly appreciate."

Doucette's commitment to the audience has been unwavering in his many years at the job, through his storytelling and community involvement.

In 2016, he was named a recipient of the University of Windsor's Clark Award for outstanding contributions to the community.

Doucette is an avid hockey player, cyclist, music lover and soccer coach. He's also a former Guinness World Record holder in the sport of marathon curling — a record that was just broken in Fredericton a couple of weeks ago.

Perhaps his greatest source of pride and inspiration is his family: wife Alma and daughters Jessi and Jamie.

"What's next? That's part of the beauty of all of this. I don't know. Whatever it is will happen in Windsor," he said.

Tony Doucette will sign off for the final time on March 31, 2022.