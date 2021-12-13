Windsor Morning host Tony Doucette signing off for the last time

Windsor Morning listeners used to waking up to the voice of Tony Doucette will want to be sure to tune in to today's show.

It will be the final morning Doucette will sit in the host's chair.

Doucette announced his retirement in December, marking an end to a 46-year career in broadcasting, with 38 of those spent at the CBC.

"I enjoy this work so much that I don't know what I'm going to replace it with," Doucette said. "I really don't."

Doucette said he's planning on spending the first month or so of retirement relaxing and adjusting, "so I'm not waking up at 3:45 or four o'clock every morning."

"Then, I'll do some sort of serious assessment at the end of that month, and see what happens," he said. "But I'm going to miss it terribly, of that I have no doubt."

But despite that, Doucette said he's never actually felt perfectly comfortable in the job, which isn't necessarily a bad thing.

"There's a level of ... respect that I have for it, that has kept me from taking it for granted, has kept me from relaxing," he said. "Kept me sharp, I guess."

"When I sit down here at six o'clock in the morning, there is a level of anxiety that I have gotten used to, but it's there," Doucette said. "I know, when I hit the mic switch, and that thing is live, that 'OK, Anthony, it's time to take it seriously.'"

"There's some journalism to be done, and some fun to be had."

The final Windsor Morning show with host Tony Doucette will air Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8:37 a.m.

The show can be heard online as well as on 97.5 FM in Windsor, 91.9 FM in Leamington, 88.1 FM in Chatham, and 90.3 FM in Sarnia.