Tom Cochrane and Red Rider, along with Trooper, will headline a new Wallaceburg music festival planned for the 2019 Civic holiday weekend.

The festival will be located on a 60-acre piece of farmland at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Kimball Road.

Trooper, best known for its 1978 hit "Raise A Little Hell," will perform on Aug. 2, while Cochrane will perform the next day.

More opening acts and bands will be announced at a later date.

