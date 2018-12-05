New
'Life is a Highway' singer Tom Cochrane headlining new music festival in Wallaceburg
Tom Cochrane and Red Rider, along with Trooper, will headline a new Wallaceburg music festival planned for the summer of next year.
Otter Creek Jam Fest to take place during the 2019 Civic holiday
The festival will be located on a 60-acre piece of farmland at the corner of Margaret Avenue and Kimball Road.
Trooper, best known for its 1978 hit "Raise A Little Hell," will perform on Aug. 2, while Cochrane will perform the next day.
More opening acts and bands will be announced at a later date.