Lakeshore horse racing association hoping for five more race dates following 'exceptional' season

The Lakeshore Horse Racing Association had the best season ever at Leamington Raceway this past summer and as a result are hoping that will convince Ontario Racing to allow them to hold five more race dates next year.

"It was really nothing other than exceptional. We had a tremendous meet there," said executive board member Tom Bain.

Bain said more than $40,000 was wagered on 11 of the 13 days between the first Sunday in August and the last Sunday in October. That was way more than they expected said Bain, compared to the 3 days where wagering topped out higher than $40,000 last year.

The successful year has allowed them to offer $4,000 purses compared to $3,600 purses and gives them a case to apply for more race dates.

"We think we've been able to really prove without a doubt that we can make horse racing here in Windsor and Essex County a success," said Bain, adding that Leamington is now the second most successful raceway out of the smaller raceway's in Ontario.

Lakeshore mayor Tom Bain is an executive board member of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It's just proved that once again, there's still a feeling and a taste for horse racing in Windsor and Essex County," said Mark Williams, president of the Lakeshore Horse Racing Association and Executive Director of the Ontario Harness Horsemen's Association.

Bain attributes the successes to the horse owners diligence in bringing back the popularity as well as in the increase in online betting and support from area politicians in accessing grant money.

Online betting accounts for about 40 per cent of the amounts wagered said Bain.

The association has been able to build a $300,000 new paddock, and this year was able to install a new tote board in the infield at the race track from money they've received through the grant system with Ontario Racing.

The association expects to hear a decision on the extra race dates by the end of the year.