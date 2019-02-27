Lake Erie has rights, Toledo voters decide
61 per cent of voters in favour, though turnout was only 8.9 per cent
Voters in Toledo, Ohio have decided to adopt a "Lake Erie Bill of Rights."
Once formally adopted into the city's charter, the move means that, as far as the City of Toledo is concerned, the entire Lake Erie ecosystem, which includes the watershed, possesses "the right to exist, flourish, and naturally evolve."
"What a historic thing we've done," said Markie Miller, an organizer with Toledoans for Safe Water, which brought forward the measure.
"This is is landmark, this is really monumental."
According to unofficial election results, 61.37 per cent of voters were in favour of the measure, though only 16,258 residents cast a ballot, a turnout rate of 8.9 per cent.
Alexandre Lillo, who teaches water law and water management at the University of Ottawa called the result a "good surprise," but says there are many questions that still need to be answered.
"Is it going to be binding [or] symbolic?" he said.
In terms what it means for Canadians, Lillo said the vote really only affects Toledo.
"Even the other U.S. cities along the shore of Lake Erie won't necessarily have to deal [with it]," he explained, but added that Toledo's decision may inspire other jurisdictions to pass similar measures.
"Maybe it can create some sort of snowball effect."
Miller, the Toledo organizer, agrees.
"This is not the end right now. This is the beginning," she said.
"If we can get other chartered communities along the shoreline to get involved and get interested, that's going to make a huge difference."
