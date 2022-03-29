UWindsor's new recreation building named for philanthropist Anthony P. Toldo

The University of Windsor has announced its brand-new recreation facility will share the name of a well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The Toldo Lancer Centre (TLC) has been named after Anthony P. Toldo, who supported many Windsor causes during his lifetime, UWindsor announced Tuesday.

"Designed to enhance the student experience, promote campus spirit and community pride, the Lancer Centre will be a hub for connection and health," said UWindsor president and vice-chancellor Robert Gordon. "The Toldo family has been a true leader in these areas for generations."

"An entrepreneur in Windsor's manufacturing space, the late Anthony Toldo Sr. fostered a family legacy of philanthropy, focusing primarily on health services. And we are honoured to be part of this legacy."

Anthony P. Toldo established the Toldo Foundation in 1996, and passed away from cancer in 2009. His son Anthony G. (Tony) Toldo then took over the running of the foundation.

In his address at Tuesday's news conference, Tony Toldo noted the new recreation facility isn't the only UWindsor building his father helped with: the university's health education building is also named after him.

"The Toldo Foundation is proud to partner again with the University of Windsor on this grand new capital project, the Toldo Lancer Centre" Tony Toldo said. "TLC will not be just a great asset for the students and faculty of the university, but it will be a great asset as a community hub as well."

"So I send my congratulations to Dr. Gordon and the entire University of Windsor team for taking this dream and turning it into a reality."

An artist's rendition of the interior of the University of Windsor's new Toldo Lancer Centre. (University of Windsor/Supplied)

The $73-million TLC includes a triple gymnasium with seating for 2,000, an eight-lane, 25-metre pool, a walking and running track, fitness centre, and multi-purpose rooms.

UWindsor said the facility will be able to host international, national, and provincial games and championships, in addition to large-scale events like conferences.

The centre is expected to open sometime this summer, with a grand opening ceremony scheduled to take place in the fall.

The Toldo Foundation did make a financial donation to the project, as well, but UWindsor representatives did not disclose the amount.