Skip to Main Content
The back-and-forth of the Paul Martin Building in Windsor
Windsor·Timeline

The back-and-forth of the Paul Martin Building in Windsor

It's been an up-and-down, back-and-forth ride for the Paul Martin Building in Windsor. Here's a look at its history.

A look at the history of the Paul Martin Building since 2014

CBC News ·
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.