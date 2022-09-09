Copper time capsule dug up in Windsor gives glimpse into the 1960s

The Windsor Public Library has put this display together from a time capsule that was dug up earlier this summer.

A time capsule dug up in Windsor offers residents a glimpse into what the city was like in the 1960s.

The capsule, which was sealed in September 1964, was discovered buried in front of a building at the corner of Erie Street and McDougall Street earlier this summer. The site was formerly the location of a Windsor Utilities Commission building.

The sealing of the capsule was on the 50th anniversary of the city's electrical system.

The copper box and the items found inside are now on display at Windsor Public Library's local history branch in Sandwich Towne. Some of the objects discovered include an old pen, photographs, maps of the city and Windsor Star newspaper clippings.

"This is exactly why I love doing local history and library science and archives," said Mary Lou Gelissen, a librarian with Windsor Public Library.

"Everything that's in here is a reflection of the time and how people thought and how people used things and costs."

Here are some of the items found inside the capsule: