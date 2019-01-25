Fundraising campaign underway for Union Jack mural restoration

Money is being raised to repair a tattered painting that dates back to sometime between the First and Second World War.

The large mural first hung at the armouries in downtown Windsor, before being moved to the drill hall at the Tilston Armouries on Sandwich Street.

Retired police chief Glenn Stannard says it's meaningful to his own family, and many others in the area with a military connection.

"My dad, his brothers, my grandfather all paraded in front of that Union Jack and everything it stands for, and other people who have paraded as they've gone to war or as they've gone to other conflicts, they know all of the words that are on the script," said Stannard.

The origin of the mural is unknown, but it may be almost 100 years old. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The mural features a large Union Jack with an inscription below that reads: "What if the best of our wages be an empty sleeve, a stiff set knee. A crutch for the rest of life, who cares? So long as the one flag floats and dares."

Stannard is part of a committee seeking donations to cover the $6,000 cost of restoring the painting.

David Woodall, of Woodall Construction is also helping to raise funds. He said Spencer Montcalm will do the restoration work which will entail cleaning the painting, replacing chunks that have fallen off and reinforcing the backing. Montcalm is a conservator and preparator with the Art Gallery of Windsor.

Pieces that have come off the mural have been saved and will be replaced in the restoration process. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

"It's going to look like the original once he's finished with it," said Woodall.

The money is being raised by the various organizations supporting the Essex and Kent Scottish Regiment. The public can contribute as well by contacting the regiment or Woodall Construction.

The restoration work is expected to be finished by spring.