Skip to Main Content
Windsor

Tilray-Aphria merger closes, expanded company to control biggest share of Canadian pot market

Canadian cannabis companies Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. say their merger deal has now closed after receiving approval from shareholders of both companies.

Aphria to lose its name and independent stock symbol Wednesday

The Canadian Press ·
Marijuana plants are shown in this undated handout image provided by Aphria. The company is merging with Tilray, the name by which the company will be known. (Aphria/The Canadian Press)

Tilray Inc. and Aphria Inc. say their merger deal has now closed after receiving approval from shareholders of both companies.

Shareholders of Nanaimo, B.C.-based Tilray voted last Friday in favour of issuing stock to Leamington, Ont.,-based Aphria's shareholders, but Tilray has yet to reveal how many supported the proposal.

About 99 per cent of Aphria shareholders voted in favour of the deal in April.

The two cannabis companies announced in December that they will merge under the Tilray name with Aphria CEO Irwin Simon at the helm and Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy joining the board. Aphria will lose its name and independent stock symbol on Wednesday.

The new company is expected to have a pro forma revenue of $874 million and will control more than 17 per cent of the retail cannabis market — the largest share held by any Canadian licensed producer.

While Tilray shareholders at Friday's meeting supported the Aphria deal, they voted against increasing the company's authorized capital stock from more than 743 million shares to 900 million shares.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now