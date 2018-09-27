Classes cancelled for a second day after storm floods Tilbury schools

The intense rainstorm have closed Tilbury schools for two days.

Tilbury District High School and Tilbury Area Public School were closed on Wednesday due to flooding in the buildings and a power outage area. The schools remain closed Thursday for cleanup.

Brian McKay, superintendent with the Lambton-Kent District School Board, said the water came into the building through floor drains in sinks.

"We are fortunate in that down many the corridors and hallways. It's almost like a terrazzo cement floor, which helps, so the water really can't sink into or infiltrate into those surfaces," said McKay.

In the high school, the library, cafeteria, the main office and eight to 10 classrooms were affected. In the elementary school there were about six classrooms affected.

Bus routes for those two schools have also been cancelled for these two days. The EarlyON child care at the public school and the before-and-after school program have also been cancelled..

McKay expects the drying to take about two to three days.

The 733 students across two schools have a PA day on Friday so they will have only missed two days of classes.