Tilbury resident in hospital with serious injuries after car strikes hydro pole
A 66-year-old Tilbury resident was taken to hospital Monday morning after the driver's vehicle left the roadway and hit a hydro pole.
The 66-year-old driver was the only person in the car
A 66-year-old Tilbury resident was taken to hospital Monday morning after the driver's vehicle left the roadway and hit a hydro pole.
Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Windsor-Essex EMS and the Lakeshore Fire Department were at the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.
According to OPP, the driver was travelling southbound on the Rochester Town Line.
Rochester Town Line between County Rd. 42 and Lakeshore Rd. 303 remain closed as members of the OPP complete their investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.