Tilbury resident in hospital with serious injuries after car strikes hydro pole

A 66-year-old Tilbury resident was taken to hospital Monday morning after the driver's vehicle left the roadway and hit a hydro pole.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Windsor-Essex EMS and the Lakeshore Fire Department were at the scene at approximately 6:30 a.m.

According to OPP, the driver was travelling southbound on the Rochester Town Line.

Rochester Town Line between County Rd. 42 and Lakeshore Rd. 303 remain closed as members of the OPP complete their investigation.