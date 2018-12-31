Tilbury man sets stolen truck on fire, flees from police

Around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, a man approached a residence on Winterline Road, asking to use a phone.

He told the resident his truck had broken down and called a cab to take him to a Chatham Tim Hortons.

Shortly after he left, the resident noticed the truck was on fire.

Emergency services extinguished the fire and police identified it as a stolen vehicle — with two sets of stolen plates.

Officers went to Tim Hortons to locate the man, and once the suspect saw the officers, a foot pursuit began.

He was quickly caught and arrested.

Officers discovered that during the pursuit, the man had dropped items that were from a house on Belle Rose Line.

The 21-year-old, from Tilbury, is charged with multiple counts of possession of stolen property, arson, theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

More from CBC Windsor: