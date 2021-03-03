Man drove wrong way on Hwy. 401 to evade officers, OPP says

A man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on Hwy. 401 near Tilbury in an attempt to evade police, the OPP said.

An officer from the OPP's Chatham-Kent detachment was using speed radar on the highway at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle "travelling a high rate of speed in a dangerous manner" was spotted.

The OPP had received complaints about the vehicle, according to a news release issued by the police service on Wednesday.



"In an attempt to evade police, the vehicle driver manoeuvred the vehicle to drive the wrong way on Highway 401 travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes," OPP said.

The driver left the highway and was spotted by Essex County OPP officers. They used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle on County Road 42 in Lakeshore.

According to the OPP, the driver ran away but was brought into custody by officers, including the canine services team.

A 19-year-old London man has been charged with dangerous driving, mischief and two counts of flight from police.