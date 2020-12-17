2 people rescued from balcony in Tilbury fire

Two people were rescued from balconies on Wednesday after a fire broke out after midnight at an apartment building in Tilbury.

Fire crews from three stations responded to the blaze, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.

Two people were brought down from balconies off of ladders.

The building at 33 Pearl St. is a low-rise residential complex.

No one was injured but two cats died. Firefighters rescued two other cats.

Chatham-Kent fire says the damage is estimated at $250,000.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.