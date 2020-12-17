2 people rescued from balcony in Tilbury fire
Fire crews from three stations responded to the blaze, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.
Fire caused $250,000 in damage
Two people were rescued from balconies on Wednesday after a fire broke out after midnight at an apartment building in Tilbury.
Fire crews from three stations responded to the blaze, according to Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services.
Two people were brought down from balconies off of ladders.
The building at 33 Pearl St. is a low-rise residential complex.
No one was injured but two cats died. Firefighters rescued two other cats.
Chatham-Kent fire says the damage is estimated at $250,000.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.