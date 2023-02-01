Content
Windsor man killed in Chatham-Kent collision

Police say a man is dead and another is in hospital after a serious head-on car crash on Queen's Line, near Tilbury, Ont.

The man who died crossed into oncoming traffic while driving westbound, police say

Police are continuing to investigate a head-on car crash that happened Tuesday around 6:30 a.m. (Chatham-Kent Police Service)

One man is dead and another is injured after a serious car crash on Queen's Line near Tilbury, Ont., on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., west of McDougall Line, when a Windsor man in a brown Nissan crossed into the oncoming eastbound lane. 

The vehicle ran head-on into a white Cadillac driven by a Chatham man, police say, and both vehicles ended up on the south side of the road. 

The Chatham man was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics tried to save the Windsor man, but he died from his injuries. 

The Chatham-Kent Police traffic unit says an investigation into the collision is ongoing. 

Queen's Line reopened Tuesday afternoon. 

