Windsor man killed in Chatham-Kent collision

One man is dead and another is injured after a serious car crash on Queen's Line near Tilbury, Ont., on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m., west of McDougall Line, when a Windsor man in a brown Nissan crossed into the oncoming eastbound lane.

The vehicle ran head-on into a white Cadillac driven by a Chatham man, police say, and both vehicles ended up on the south side of the road.

The Chatham man was taken to hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics tried to save the Windsor man, but he died from his injuries.

The Chatham-Kent Police traffic unit says an investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Queen's Line reopened Tuesday afternoon.