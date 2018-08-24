Elderly Tilbury man dies in 'apparent accident' with tractor

An elderly man died near the Tilbury and Merlin area outside of Chatham-Kent after a farm accident, police say.

At around 6 p.m. Thursday, police say emergency crews responded to a home on Vanedie Road involving an "apparent accident" with a tractor and farm equipment.

Police say the 83-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem is scheduled in Windsor on Friday.

Police say the traffic unit are investigating the incident.

More from CBC Windsor: