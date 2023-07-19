Tilbury man dies following single-vehicle crash
A Tilbury man is dead after an early morning crash Wednesday. Police say the 25-year-old was found in his vehicle which was in a ditch on the west side of Merlin Line.
The driver, 25, was heading home from his job in Chatham, police say
A Tilbury man is dead after an early morning crash Wednesday.
Police say the 25-year-old was found in his vehicle, which was in a ditch on the west side of Merlin Line.
According to authorities, they received a tip at 12:36 a.m. the man had not returned home from his job in Chatham.
His vehicle was located around an hour later at 1:42 a.m.
Police say the man was pulled from the vehicle and transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.