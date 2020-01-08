Boil water advisory issued for Tilbury, surrounding area

Residents in Tilbury, and surrounding areas, are being warned about a boil water advisory in the region.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent issued the notice Tuesday night for Tilbury, and the neighbouring areas including Coutts Line, Mint Line, Dashwheel Road, Baptiste Road, Jeanette's Creek Road, Forbes Line, and Tecumseh Line.

Officials said "abnormal water sampling results" prompted the advisory. It will remain in effect until the health unit receives "good results" from two consecutive sets of samples, taken at least 24 hours apart.

Right now, residents are being advised to boil water for such uses including drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods and making infant formula and juice for at least one minute prior to using it.

The municipality will issue a notice once the boil water advisory has been lifted.