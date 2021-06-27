Thunderstorms, heavy rainfall expected for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent Sunday
Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect thunderstorms with heavy rainfall Sunday afternoon and evening, according to Environment Canada.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the regions Sunday morning
Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the southwestern Ontario regions, noting that there is the possibility for "localized torrential downpours."
The rainfall is expected to be brief, but 30 millimetres of rain in an hour is possible, with some areas potentially seeing up to 50 mm of rain.
As a result of the heavy downpours, creeks and streams might become fast moving, according to Environment Canada.
They also ask that motorists be cautious due to the risk of hydroplaning.
