Thunderstorms possible Thursday across southwestern Ontario, Environment Canada says

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the region, including the Windsor, Chatham and Sarnia areas.

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for storms to develop in the afternoon into early Thursday evening — and the threat of any storm activity should diminish as the front passes tonight.

"A tornado watch may be issued as required," a statement said.

Environment Canada says large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall are also possible.

"Very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles and cause serious injury."

The advisory also reinforced that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year and "when thunder roars, go indoors."