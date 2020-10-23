Tornado watch in effect for parts of southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch Friday afternoon for most of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Rondeau Park and Sarnia-Lambton.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

In the tornado watch, issued at 3:42 p.m. Environment Canada said people should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take the necessary precautions. It says there is a potential for tornadoes late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

The thunderstorm warning, issued around 3 p.m., affects the same regions. Damaging wind gusts, brief torrential downpours, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and hail will also be associated with some of these storms, according to Environment Canada.

In addition to this, later this afternoon, a more "organized line" of severe thunderstorms is also expected to move across the region.

If threatening weather arrives, Environment Canada says people should take cover immediately, avoid areas of buildings that could be affected by falling debris like tree limbs.