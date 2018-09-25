A severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Windsor Essex has been downgraded to Severe Thunderstorm Warning as of 931pm - storm still packing a punch - monsoon like rains. —@ArmsBumanlag

At 10:57 p.m, the thunderstorm warning ended for Windsor-Essex, with the warning for Chatham-Kent ending at 11:27 p.m.

Environment Canada said the storm was capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

Take a look at this - one catch basin out here in LaSalle in Adams Lane. <br><br>The water is so high you can see it through the grate. <br><br>Across the street, standing water - so you can’t actually see the basin. <br><br>The good news, homeowners say? Power is on - so pumps are working. <a href="https://t.co/06JmvrAc4a">pic.twitter.com/06JmvrAc4a</a> —@ChrisEnsingCBC

Windsor police said they received a lot of calls about flooded roads Tuesday night, specifically at Wyandotte Street and Drouillard Road.

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor were without power Tuesday night, according to EnWin.