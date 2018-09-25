Skip to Main Content
Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor were without power at one point: EnWin

A severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended.

At 10:57 p.m, the thunderstorm warning ended for Windsor-Essex, with the warning for Chatham-Kent ending at 11:27 p.m.

Environment Canada said the storm was capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."

Windsor police said they received a lot of calls about flooded roads Tuesday night, specifically at Wyandotte Street and Drouillard Road.

Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor were without power Tuesday night, according to EnWin.

