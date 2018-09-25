Severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended
Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor were without power at one point: EnWin
A severe thunderstorm warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent has ended.
Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning for both Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent at 8:38 p.m., but changed it to a severe thunderstorm warning at 9:25 p.m.
Tornado Warning for Windsor Essex has been downgraded to Severe Thunderstorm Warning as of 931pm - storm still packing a punch - monsoon like rains.—@ArmsBumanlag
At 10:57 p.m, the thunderstorm warning ended for Windsor-Essex, with the warning for Chatham-Kent ending at 11:27 p.m.
Environment Canada said the storm was capable of producing "very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain."
Take a look at this - one catch basin out here in LaSalle in Adams Lane. <br><br>The water is so high you can see it through the grate. <br><br>Across the street, standing water - so you can’t actually see the basin. <br><br>The good news, homeowners say? Power is on - so pumps are working. <a href="https://t.co/06JmvrAc4a">pic.twitter.com/06JmvrAc4a</a>—@ChrisEnsingCBC
Windsor police said they received a lot of calls about flooded roads Tuesday night, specifically at Wyandotte Street and Drouillard Road.
Up to 2,500 people in south Windsor were without power Tuesday night, according to EnWin.
Front road in lasalle flooded, trees down on the highway towards amherstburg!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windsor?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windsor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lasalle?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lasalle</a> #amherstburg#flood <a href="https://t.co/yeOWEkqvbX">pic.twitter.com/yeOWEkqvbX</a>—@pippo2585