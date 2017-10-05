Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Windsor, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts could develop.

The weather agency says thunderstorms developing over Lake Erie will move over the area later this afternoon and weaken by evening.

According to Environment Canada, strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Heavy rain is also possible.

