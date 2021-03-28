Deal reached between Unifor and Leamington auto parts plant
A three-year collective agreement was reached
Unifor Local 444, the union representing workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant, tweeted on Sunday it reached a deal with Leamington auto parts plant ElringKlinger.
A three-year collective agreement was reached, according to the tweet, in a virtual ratification vote.
Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk congratulated the bargaining team and union via Twitter, calling the deal "fantastic news."
"It's wonderful to see the ratification of this deal," Kusmierczyk told CBC News.
"These plants are going to play an important role in the economic recovery of our region. So, it's wonderful to see all of these companies, all of these manufacturers signing these collective bargaining agreements."
The plants employs 130 workers.
We have a Deal!!!<br><br>The elrinKlinger members have spoken! Overwhelmingly <br><br> With 90% (Production) 100% (Trades) in favour!<br><br>We have a new three-year collective agreement! <a href="https://t.co/2QLoAx3Ylp">pic.twitter.com/2QLoAx3Ylp</a>—@LOCAL444UNIFOR
