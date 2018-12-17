Syrian refugees in Windsor remember 3 years since city's first influx of newcomers

Awsh Hammoud takes great pride in the mission she's embarked on to learn English.

"When I first go to school, zero [English]," said Hammoud. "Six months, level one. Three months [later, I reached] level two."

Hammoud, who was part of the first influx of Syrian refugees who came to Windsor three years ago, said she's been attending Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada (LNIC) classes every day for the past year — but challenges still remain.

"Shopping, she's okay. But when she wants to go to a doctor, she needs a translator to help her," said Syrian Community Centre president Musaab Almasalmeh, serving as Hammoud's translator.

Maohamad Nassan, Hammoud's husband, says he was shocked by how nice Canadians were upon arriving in Windsor in February 2016. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Her husband, Maohamad Nassan, said he was encouraged to move his family out of Syria after civilian protests broke out in the spring of 2011.

From there, he moved his family to Lebanon and proceeded to file a United Nations application, permitting him to move his family to "any country," his translator said.

In February of 2016, Nassan and his family were in Windsor. He said the first thing which stood out to him is how "nice the Canadian people" were.

"They were very kind. They treat [us] very well."

Today, Nassan works as a bricklayer, a small pivot from his job as a flooring installer back in Syria. But his profession, he said, is the main reason why he hasn't been able to join his wife in LNIC classes.

"He doesn't have enough time to learn English, so he's learning English from his work," said Nassan's translator.

As for his favourite thing about living in Windsor, he said it's the assurance that his family is happy and healthy.

"Everything is okay. My kids are studying in a safe country. They are happy here," said Nassan, adding he has no regrets about moving to Canada whatsoever.

Eight-year-old Abdallah Nassan, right, says his favourite part about living in Canada is the freedom to travel anywhere in such a 'big' country. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

The couple's eight-year-old son, Abdallah, has no recollection of life in Syria. He said he's made a lot of friends at Marlborough Public School in Windsor, but his best memory of Canada is a recent vacation to Niagara.

"There's lots of toys. You have to walk and walk and then you see bubble guns — and then you could make bubbles," said Abdallah.

Canada providing a better life for refugee's disabled child

For Mahmoud Ezzat, his main reasoning for moving to Canada was to provide an education for his children and have "a decent life."

But there was another reason why Ezzat wanted — and needed — to come to Canada. It had little to do with him, but everything to do with his eldest son.

Mahmoud Ezzat, right, says moving to Canada was the best decision he's made for the health of his 13-year-old son. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Mohamed Ezzat, 13, was born two months prematurely. His brain had not fully formed, prompting his family to send him for treatment in Syria and Jordan.

But since moving to Canada, Mohamed has undergone spinal surgery in London, Ont. and another surgery is scheduled for next spring.

Like Nassan's family, Ezzat said language barriers are his biggest challenge in terms of navigating through life in Windsor, but he's just happy to live in a country where he's "safe" and "happy."

According to the Syrian Community Centre, the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) was assigned by the federal government to manage the 2015 influx of Syrian refugees in the region. The MCC helped pay for Ezzat's first year of rent in a publicly-funded apartment unit and a specialized wheelchair for his son.

"Since we came to Canada, they offered us everything. We're happy. We're comfortable. They provide us with a shelter — things that we never dreamed of getting back home."