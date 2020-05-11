3 men arrested in Kitchener-Waterloo in relation to Windsor homicide case

Windsor police have arrested three men in the Kitchener-Waterloo area in relation to a homicide that happened in Windsor last month.

On April 1, police responded to a report of gunfire in the 2200 block of Northway Avenue, just east of Huron Church Road, before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, officers located a vehicle with apparent gunshot damage to it, and a dead woman inside it.

A man was located in the area who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was sent to hospital for medical treatment.

Police say they identified three suspects and arrested them on Friday May 8 in the Kitchener-area, with the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

Police also issued a warrant and searched a property in Kitchener, seizing "a number of items" in relation to the case.

The suspects were returned to Windsor to answer to the charges in court.

Keermaro Rolle, 23, Kyle Hanna, 26, and Tomeko Vilneus, 26 — all of no fixed address — are charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of forcible confinement, and two counts of assault.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.