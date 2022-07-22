Meet 3 Windsor artists making waves in the local art scene

CBC Windsor wants you to meet three local artists making an impact on the local art scene.

Talysha Bujold-Abu, Jude Abu Zaineh and Julie Hall are all being featured at the Art Windsor Essex gallery with exhibitions that are currently or soon to be open to the public.

Meet Talysha Bujold-Abu

Bujold-Abu is the curator behind the exhibit Marcel Dzama: Illustration and Other Worlds. It features the work of Dzama with responses by Bujold-Abu through murals painted on the walls.

She pulls on his surrealist symbolism and responds in kind.

Bujold-Abu describes herself as an artist that puts silliness and fun at the forefront of her work.

WATCH l Bujold-Abu gives us a tour of Illustration and Other Worlds:

Illustration and Other Worlds will be on display at the gallery until Sept. 11.

Meet Jude Abu Zaineh

Palestinian-Canadian artist Jude Abu Zaineh lives in Troy, N.Y., but considers Windsor her home away from home.

Her latest exhibit, In the Presence of Absence, is a personal look at her relationship with her roots, highlighting the stories of others with similar experiences as well.

Featuring family photographs, bio art and a mural, her latest installation is her first curated solo museum exhibition.

WATCH l Abu Zaineh describes why her latest work is so personal:

In the Presence of Absence will be on display at the gallery until Sept. 11.

Meet Julie Hall

Julie Hall is the artist and horticulturist behind the Depends on the Light installation coming soon to the Art Windsor-Essex gallery.

Located on the gallery's green roof terrace, it features native perennial plants like butterfly milkweed and prairie smoke with garden sculptures woven in throughout the terrace. Still a work in progress, the terrace will also feature colourful flags surrounding the garden, as an invitation to bring Windsorites into the space. The roof terrace is a certified Monarch waystation to support a healthy population of Monarch butterflies.

The goal of the exhibit is to signal the responsibilities landowner have to restore and participate in the regional ecosystem.

WATCH l Julie Hall gives us a preview of her latest exhibit where art meets nature:

Hall's work is expected to be completed and open to the public starting as early as this week.