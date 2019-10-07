Three international students killed in vehicle collision

Three international students studying at St. Clair College were killed in a vehicle collision Friday, according to the school's vice president of communications and community relations.

The school has reached out to offer counselling to students.

"We've been dealing with this as a college," Fairley said. "We're doing the best we can right now."

In a Monday media release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) identified the victims as Harpreet Kour, 19, Gurvinder Singh, 19, and Tanveer Singh, 19.

OPP said officers with the Lambton County unit, as well as Lambton County Emergency Medical Services and Dawn-Euphemia and Oil Springs Fire Departments, attended a "single motor vehicle collision" at Oil Heritage Road between Aberfeldy Line and Gum Bed Line at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Three occupants were confirmed dead at the scene, and the vehicle's driver was taken to hospital "as a precaution."

OPP said an investigation revealed none of the deceased were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

Harjinder Singh, a member of Windsor's Sikh community, said the death of the three students is having a "big impact in the community, because these young people have come here to ... make their fortune."

Singh added that the deaths were a big shock, "not only to their parents, but their peers also."

"It's a big loss and very hard to recover from it, but all we can do is bear and also provide whatever needed support to the family at this moment," he said.

Windsor Ward 7 Irek Kusmiercyzk addressed the Gurdwara Khalsa Prakash in Windsor on Sunday.

In a tweet, Kusmierczyk said he was "honoured for the opportunity to address Gurdwara Khalsa Prakash Windsor and also express our deepest sympathies" for the three students who died.