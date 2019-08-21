Three Nexus eGate lanes open at the Ambassador Bridge

Three Nexus eGate lanes are now available to travellers at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, thanks to a partnership between the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Canadian Transit Company.

According to a Wednesday CBSA media release, the eGates allow border services officers to remotely process travellers from "inside a CBSA port of entry office, through the use of radio-frequency identification closed-circuit television and Voice over Internet Protocol."

The CBSA added that the new eGates will provide Nexus members with an additional 20 hours of service per week.

A Nexus eGate Booth at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor. (Supplied by the Canadian Border Services Agency)

"NEXUS eGate lanes allow the Canada Border Services Agency to improve service delivery for Trusted Travellers by extending the hours of operation and using technology to efficiently screen low-risk travellers," Christine Durocher, southern Ontario region director general with the CBSA, in the same Tuesday media release.

Nexus eGate technology has been in operation at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ont. since 2014.