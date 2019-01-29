Searching for homes for horses: three up for adoption from humane society

There's the usual collection of puppies, cats and hamsters available for adoption at the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society ... along with three horses.

The horses are "middle-aged," according to Melanie Coulter, executive director.

"They're not riding horses, but they're in pretty good shape and friendly with people."

Since the horses can't be ridden, getting them adopted is proving to be a challenge.

"Horses are expensive animals to take care of," said Coulter. "They eat a lot, their vet needs are more challenging."

While Hope, Murdoch and Buddy are in decent health, one does have some vision problems.

LISTEN Melanie Coulter chats with Tony Doucette on Windsor Morning about the horses:

"They definitely have a lot of life left in them," said Coulter.

Luckily, said Coulter, the humane society has foster homes to call on to keep the horses housed while permanent families are found. She doesn't expect all three will go to the same home.

"It's pretty common for them to be with us for at least a month before they find a home," said Coulter.