Police raid suspected cannabis dispensary on Tecumseh Road, three arrested
Police raided another alleged cannabis dispensary in Windsor, executing a search warrant Thursday.

​​​​​​​An 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and 42-year-old man were arrested

Members of Windsor police's Criminal Intelligence Unit were among the officers who executed a warrant Thursday on a suspected illegal cannabis dispensary. (Tom Addison/CBC)

According to Windsor police, members of the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team — including officers with Windsor police's Criminal Intelligence Unit — raided a suspected cannabis dispensary on Tecumseh Road, arresting an 18-year-old woman, 19-year-old man and a 42-year-old man.

Police seized "a quantity of cannabis products and Canadian currency," arresting the three suspects without incident around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The three suspects have been charged with possession for the purpose of selling under the federal Cannabis Act.

The raid was the culmination of an investigation that began earlier in October. 

Police previously raided suspected dispensaries on Ottawa Street in January and on Drouillard Road in August.

There are currently no legal cannabis dispensaries operating in Windsor.

London, Ont. entrepreneur Kirk Anastasiadis won the chance to apply for a legal retail cannabis licence in the province's most recent licence lottery.

If successful, Anastasiadis is expected to open his legal cannabis retail store later this year. 

