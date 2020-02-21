Thousands of Windsor-Essex education workers hold walkout on province-wide, joint strike day

Thousands of teachers and education workers staged protests across Windsor-Essex on Friday, as employees from all four major education unions participated in similar pickets across the province.

In Windsor-Essex, approximately 6,100 teachers and education workers held pickets at 18 locations across the region.

Picketers expressed concerns about cuts to special education, growing class sizes, as well as mandatory e-learning programs.

"It just shows that we are standing up for public education," said Thomas Scott Hunt, chief negotiator for the Occasional Teachers Bargaining Unit with the Greater Essex branch of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF).

"We must stand together and work and that's what's happening today."

Some teachers and education workers are getting creative with their posters. <br><br>Take a look at these signs just taken outside Honourable W.C. Kennedy Collegiate Institute on Tecumseh Rd. E. <a href="https://t.co/MqWqfdhlIE">pic.twitter.com/MqWqfdhlIE</a> —@tahmina_aziz

Friday's mass protests forced approximately two million students across Ontario out of class, closing more than 5,000 schools in the process.

The protest staged by the OSSTF, the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontarioi (ETFO), the Association of Franco-Ontario Teachers (AEFO) and the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) is the first time since 1997 that all four major education unions held a walkout on the same day.

On Thursday, Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce denounced the province-wide strike, arguing that union leaders should be focused on "negotiating a deal that keeps students in class."

Hundreds of members from all four major educations unions (AEFO, ETFO, OECTA and OSSTF) are walking from Howard to Ouellette on Tecumseh Rd. E. today. Teachers that I've spoken to say their biggest concerns are class sizes, special education cuts and mandatory e-learning. <a href="https://t.co/395nwDapMq">pic.twitter.com/395nwDapMq</a> —@tahmina_aziz

"Your child should be in class; they should not be the casualty of union-led escalation," he said, in a Government of Ontario media release.

"Our government will remain squarely focused on providing stability to students who face escalation by teacher unions far too often throughout their educational journey.

Lecce concluded by stating that "our government remains focused on getting deals that ensure students are learning each and every day," while union leaders continue to "organize further disruption."

The unions estimate about 6,100 teachers and education workers are picketing together in Windsor-Essex today. More than 5,000 schools across Ontario are closed today, leaving more than 2 million students out of school for the day. <a href="https://t.co/U6A1EspXMv">pic.twitter.com/U6A1EspXMv</a> —@tahmina_aziz

Should talks between the provincial government and union leaders fall through, additional strikes are planned next week across the Greater Essex County District School Board, Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board, St. Clair Catholic District School Board, Lambton Kent District School Board, as well as Conseil scolaire Viamonde and Conseil scolaire Catholique Providence — the region's public elementary and public secondary French boards.