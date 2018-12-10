This year's Bright Lights even 'more magical' than the last

Bright Lights Windsor is officially underway and this weekend, Windsorites flocked to Jackson Park to enjoy the colourful lights, Christmas music, and soak up some holiday spirit.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has said that this year's event is bigger and better than last year — and a lot of visitors agree.

Pamela Giaschi says the lights are "truly amazing" this year.

"I think they've gone a step beyond last year, to be honest. I feel like there's more lights. I feel like there's more room to move. It's amazing."

On Sunday, the event drew in visitors from the area and beyond. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Scott Cowan, who was also attending this year's festival, agreed: "It's a little more magical this year than it was last year."

He added that this year is much more picturesque since there's more to see. He added that people seem to be even friendlier.

Visitors likened the park to something out of a Christmas movie. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

First-time visitor Don Salvador told CBC he was blown away.

"When we first walked in, I was like, 'This is straight out of a Christmas movie.' I feel like I'm in a Christmas movie right now," he said. "It's magical."

His friend Amy Locke was visiting from Ottawa and she said she was in complete awe: "It is absolutely breathtaking."

Yoland Awad, left, Maggie Soliman, centre, and Adel Awadalla say this year's festival is much better than last year. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Salvador added that it's important for a city to have something like the festival where the public can come together and "just enjoy it and feel good."

Pamela Giaschi says the lights are 'truly amazing.' (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

This year, the city is spending the second half of the $3 million earmarked for the Christmas light display by city council in 2017.

The event kicked off on Friday night, and will remain at Jackson Park until January 6.