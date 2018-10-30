Skip to Main Content
Third suspect arrested in death of Amherstburg man whose remains were found in woods

A 35-year-old woman turned herself to the Windsor Police Service Headquarters at about 10 a.m. Monday.

Bryce Hall has been missing since Aug. 4. Police said he has not contacted friends or family or used social media in months. (Bryce Hall Missing/Facebook)

A 35-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Bryce Hall, whose remains were found in a wooded area in Amherstburg in September.

The suspect turned herself in at the Windsor Police Service Headquarters at about 10 a.m. Monday. She was arrested without incident and faces one count of improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

A 40-year-old woman and 34-year-old man from Windsor were charged with the same offence on Oct. 19.

Hall was 25 when he was reported missing in 2017. His remains were found a year later near 8th Concession Road between Alma Street and Texas Road.

