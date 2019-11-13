Windsor Assembly Plant third shift extended to end of March

According to Unifor Local 444, the third shift at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Windsor Assembly Plant has been extended until the end of the first quarter — March 31, 2020.

Locall 444 president and Unifor skilled trades chair Dave Cassidy said after the first quarter, the business will be reviewed on a "month-to-month" basis moving forward to determine the necessity of the third shift.

"Sales obviously are going and things are looking good," said Cassidy. "We want to make sure we maintain three shifts at Windsor Assembly Plant."

We have just been notified by the company that the third shift will<br>Be extended until the end of the first quarter (March 31).<br><br>The company will review the business case for maintaining the third shift on a month to month basis going g forward. <a href="https://t.co/mYeaGb3d28">pic.twitter.com/mYeaGb3d28</a> —@LOCAL444UNIFOR

Cassidy said he'd just gotten the news of the extension around 10 a.m. When the third shift elimination was delayed until the end of 2019, FCA had told Cassidy it was due to strong sales.

"We have more sales, they need the vans and we need to make sure that we have the vans for our customers, because we have a great product," said Cassidy in August.

FCA communications head Lou Ann Gosselin confirmed the extension to the end of "Q1 2020."

"The Company will continue to review the feasibility of maintaining the shift," said Gosselin in an email.

It's the fourth time FCA has delayed the elimination of the third shift, which was originally to be cut as of September 2019, putting about 1,500 people out of work. An earlier delay pushed elimination to Oct. 21, but then in October FCA told CBC News the shift was extended to the end of the calendar year.

Now Cassidy said the further extension is good news, but they're not done fighting.

"We're obviously pushing to rescind the letter they gave us, the cancellation of the third shift," said Cassidy. "We're pushing for new product. But [a] three month extension is great. Today is a good news story."