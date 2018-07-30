Thief gets electric shock attempting to steal wires and equipment, say police

Windsor police say a man was shocked while trying to steal wires and equipment from an electrical transformer.

On Monday around noon, officers were sent to an industrial building on Hawthorne Drive near Jefferson Boulevard for reports someone was injured there.

Police found a man suffering serious injuries consistent with being electrocuted.

The man was sent to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say a fresh hole hd been cut in some fencing leading to an electrical transformer. The believe the injured man had been in the process of stealing wires and metal from the business there when he was electrocuted.

Charges anticipated against the injured adult male from Windsor include break and enter and possession of break and enter tools.