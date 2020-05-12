Skip to Main Content
The making of Picking up the Pieces
The making of Picking up the Pieces

Host Fartumo Kusow worked with CBC's Amy Dodge to complete a podcast she started with Hodan Nalayeh. Nalayeh died in a suicide attack in Somalia on July 12, 2019.

